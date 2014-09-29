Seattle Genetics, Takeda's cancer drug meets main goal in trial

Sept 29 Seattle Genetics Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said their approved cancer drug was successfully used as a consolidation therapy in a late-stage trial for patients with a type of lymphatic cancer.

Consolidation therapy is given to cancer patients who have undergone initial therapy and kills any cancer cells that may be left in the body.

The trial showed that patients who received the drug, adcetris, immediately after a stem cell transplantation lived significantly longer without the disease progressing than those who were given a placebo, the companies said in a joint statement.

Adcetris is currently approved in 45 countries for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma, another type of cancer.

