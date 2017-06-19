版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 19:12 BJT

Seattle Genetics to halt late-stage study of leukemia drug

June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.

The trial data showed a higher rate of deaths in patients who took the drug, vadastuximab talirine, compared to those on a placebo, the company said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐