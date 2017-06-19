UPDATE 2-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug

(Adds details, background, shares)
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc
said on Monday it would halt a late-stage study of its
drug to treat a type of leukemia in old patients, after seeing a
"higher rate" of deaths in patients taking the drug compared to
those on a placebo.
The company did not disclose the number of deaths in the
study.
Shares of Seattle Genetics fell 14 percent to $55.50 in
premarket trading.
The drug, vadastuximab talirine, was being evaluated in the
study to treat a form of blood cancer called acute myeloid
leukemia (AML).
In December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had
imposed a clinical hold on several early-stage studies testing
vadastuximab talirine after six AML patients were identified
with liver toxicity and four died. The hold has since been
lifted.
On Monday, Seattle Genetics said based on available data
that the deaths in the late-stage AML study were not related to
liver toxicity.
However, the company said it would suspend patient
enrollment and treatment in all of its clinical trials involving
vadastuximab talirine, including its early-stage trial of the
drug in patients with another form of blood cancer.
Seattle Genetics said it would consult the FDA regarding
future plans for the development of vadastuximab talirine.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sai Sachin Ravikumar)