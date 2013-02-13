版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics down 3.6 percent in premarket

NEW YORK Feb 13 Seattle Genetics Inc : * Shares down 3.6 percent in premarket trading after results

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐