CORRECTED-Seaway oil pipeline to average 295,000 bpd until end May-filing

(Corrects to state William Ordemann works for pipeline operator
Enterprise Product Partners from earlier description of expert
witness)
Feb 19 Crude oil flows on the expanded Seaway
Pipeline should average 295,000 barrels per day between February
and the end of May, a company filing to federal regulators said.
The line, which has a stated capacity of 400,000 bpd, is not
expected to see flows above 335,000 bpd in "the foreseeable
future," the filing said, due to the "anticipated mix of light
and heavy crude oil".
The filing, dated Feb. 15, was made to the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission by William Ordemann, executive vice
president at Enterprise Product Partners, on behalf of
Seaway Crude Pipeline Co LLC. Enterprise owns the pipeline with
Enbridge Energy Partners LP.
(Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)