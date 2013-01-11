Expanded Seaway pipeline start-up proceeds, crude flows-Enbridge

Jan 11 The Seaway pipeline expansion start-up is
continuing as planned, and crude oil is flowing through the
line, a spokesman at Enbridge said on Friday.
The expanded 400,000-barrel-per day line, more than twice
the 150,000 bpd previously, started up Friday.
Infrared pipeline and refinery monitor Genscape had reported
it had detected the shutdown of all monitored pumping stations
along the line's route from around 10:00 a.m. EST.
"Enterprise has informed us that this is a normal part of
the start-up process and that crude continues to flow through
the line," a spokesman at Enbridge Energy Partners LP said in
an email. Enbridge is a partner of the line, operated by
Enterprise Product Partners.
"There are no issues or concerns," the spokesman said.