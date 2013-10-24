Oil shippers decry judge ruling on Seaway pipeline tariffs

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 24 A ruling by a federal judge to
cut agreed tariffs on a major oil pipeline has drawn fire from
the energy industry which says it could jeopardize billions of
dollars of future investment.
The provisional ruling last month, if approved by the U.S.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), would reduce
so-called "committed" rates already agreed in contracts last
year to ship oil on the Oklahoma-to-Texas Seaway pipeline. The
rates were settled with shippers to ensure the operators had
enough guaranteed revenue to justify the investment in the line.
While FERC frequently reviews the "uncommitted" tariffs that
pipeline operators use for short-term customers, Administrative
Law Judge Karen Johnson's decision challenging the commercially
settled "committed" long-term rates appeared to be
unprecedented.
"The very idea that you have the potential to rewrite these
contracts down the line is worrisome," said Steven Kramer,
general counsel for the trade group Association of Oil Pipelines
(AOPL).
A deluge of objections were filed last week by operators
Enterprise Product Partners and Enbridge Energy Partners
; committed shippers including Continental Resources
and Tidal Energy Marketing; as well as other companies
concerned about future rulings, such as Chesapeake Energy
and Plains All American (PAA).
"This ruling would upset 17 years of fundamentally important
commission precedent and policy," PAA said in a filing.
The decision emerged from a case that focused on
"uncommitted" rates, a relatively common dispute over how rates
are set for those who would use the pipeline occasionally.
The question remains whether FERC will actually use
proceedings from a rate case to change its policy. The agency
has long been regarded as upholding "contract sanctity" and
reaffirmed that position in a March filing.
FERC declined to comment on the case which must be approved
by the five-member commission, but indicated there was no
precedence for the decision.
"Generally, this is the first time, the first effort to open
up the committed rates," FERC spokeswoman Mary O'Driscoll said.
FINANCING THREATENED
The ruling threatens to complicate one of the most basic
practices in the pipeline business - the use of 'open seasons'
by operators, a period of weeks or months during which they can
gauge customer interest in shipping oil or gas on a particular
pipeline and secure commitments on price and volume.
On the face of it, a decision to lower rates would seem to
be good news for shippers. However, lawyers and executives said
many firms are worried about establishing a precedent that could
allow FERC to intervene in future contracts.
Without the financial security of committed rates,
investors, such as infrastructure funds, may be unwilling to
commit to the massive investments needed to help modernize the
U.S. pipeline network amid the biggest U.S. oil boom in
generations, critics say.
"It's difficult enough to finance pipelines. By putting
committed contracts into play it really makes it nearly
impossible until after the regulator has acted to financially
evaluate a project," said Daniel Hagan, a partner who
specializes in energy law at law firm White & Case in
Washington, D.C. and who has been reviewing the case.
PIPELINE BUILDING BOOM
With the unexpected oil boom in North Dakota and Texas,
pipeline companies are rushing to build, convert or reverse
lines to connect the new-found oil with markets. These projects
tend to come with billion-dollar price tags.
Seaway is one such project, involving the reversal of an
existing pipeline to deliver 400,000 barrels per day from the
Cushing oil storage hub to the Gulf Coast. The pipeline began
operations in May 2012 and in total $2 billion will be spent on
its reversal, expanding capacity and adding a twin pipeline.
Seaway said in a filing last week the decision will "put in
jeopardy billions of dollars of existing and planned
infrastructure projects that depend on the sanctity and
enforceability of contracts with shippers supporting those
projects." It declined to comment beyond its regulatory filings.
The original Seaway dispute involves several potential
uncommitted shippers including Apache, Chevron,
Noble Energy and Suncor Energy Corp who asked
that Seaway provide more justification for the rates they set.
In the April 13, 2012 filing, Seaway proposed uncommitted
rates of $3.82 per barrel for light crude and $4.32 for heavy.
Committed rates were set between $2.75-3.00 for up to 100,000
barrels of light crude for a 5 year period, $2.50-2.75 for a ten
year period and $3.25-3.50 and $3.00-3.25 for heavy crude.
The judge's ruling in this case stemmed from the objections
to the April rates filed by Seaway which came only from the
uncommitted shippers.
The decision, however, did not please them. Apache, Chevron,
Noble and Suncor also objected last week to strands of the
ruling, arguing for even lower uncommitted rates.
Following a 30-day period allowed for filing arguments there
will now be a 20-day period for appeals and objections. There is
no fixed timeline for the five-member commission to approve,
amend or reject the decision after that date.
"Every shipper in the oil industry and anyone owning a
pipeline is saying this case is going to set a precedent," said
an industry executive from a company that intervened early on in
the case. If the decision is final, committed shippers may fight
FERC in court, the executive said.
"You've got everybody looking at the case."