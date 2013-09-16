U.S. FERC judge rules Seaway crude oil pipeline rates too high

NEW YORK, Sept 16 A U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC) judge ruled on Friday that the
rates on the Seaway pipeline were too high, landing an initial
victory for crude oil shippers in a long-running legal battle.
The 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) pipeline, jointly owned by
Enterprise Product Partners LP and Enbridge Inc
, is one of the few major arteries carrying crude oil
from Cushing, Oklahoma - delivery point of the U.S. crude oil
futures contract - to the U.S. Gulf Coast refining hub.
Seaway had proposed tariffs of $3.82 per barrel for light
crude and $4.32 for heavy crude, according to the FERC decision,
after reversing the line in 2012 to flow north-to south, in an
attempt to allow shippers to drain a glut of crude oil at the
Cushing storage hub.
FERC said "numerous" protests to the tariffs were filed by
shippers and the regulator had suspended the rate in May 2012 to
hear the arguments.
"It is the determination of the Presiding Judge that Seaway
has failed to carry its burden to prove that its proposed
committed and uncommitted shipper rates are just and
reasonable," Presiding Administrative Judge Karen Johnson wrote
in her initial 86-page decision.
"The Presiding Judge finds further that Seaway's proposed
committed and uncommitted shipper rates should be modified," she
wrote.
Seaway's capacity was more than doubled at the start of this
year to meet high demand, though the line has been running below
its stated 400,000 bpd capacity due to the large volumes of
heavier, thicker crude running on the line.
Prices of U.S. crude oil around Cushing have been depressed
against seaborne rivals as booming output in the United States
had become backed up at the hub.
FERC gave no timeline for the commission to approve or
reject the decision.
Enterprise, which operates the line under its agreement with
Enbridge, was not immediately available to comment.