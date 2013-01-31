版本:
New pipeline will relieve Seaway bottlenecks-Enterprise

HOUSTON Jan 31 Enterprise Products Partners LP is building a new lateral pipeline that will alleviate bottlenecks on the newly expanded Seaway Pipeline, executives told analysts on Thursday.

The lateral from Jones Creek. Texas -- Seaway's endpoint -- to the Houston Ship Channel is slated to be completed in the third or fourth quarter this year, they said.

Last week Enterprise issued a curtailment order to shippers on Seaway, restricting deliveries at the Jones Creek terminal. Planned work under way at Phillips 66's 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, which is connected to the Jones Creek terminal, has led to crude oil supplies backing up at the storage and distribution point.

