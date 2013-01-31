New pipeline will relieve Seaway bottlenecks-Enterprise

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Corp announces Q4 revenue C$6.4 mln
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
HOUSTON Jan 31 Enterprise Products Partners LP is building a new lateral pipeline that will alleviate bottlenecks on the newly expanded Seaway Pipeline, executives told analysts on Thursday.
The lateral from Jones Creek. Texas -- Seaway's endpoint -- to the Houston Ship Channel is slated to be completed in the third or fourth quarter this year, they said.
Last week Enterprise issued a curtailment order to shippers on Seaway, restricting deliveries at the Jones Creek terminal. Planned work under way at Phillips 66's 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, which is connected to the Jones Creek terminal, has led to crude oil supplies backing up at the storage and distribution point.
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge on Tuesday significantly narrowed private litigation accusing several big banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring to suppress platinum and palladium prices.