Seaway Pipe to start reversal May 17, sets tariffs

April 16 The reversal of the Seaway Crude oil pipeline will begin on May 17, the company said in a regulatory filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), dated April 13.

The filing also said the Seaway Crude Pipeline Co has established initial rates, ranging from $2.07 a barrel for committed customers sending lighter crudes, to $4.32 a barrel for uncommitted customers sending heavier crudes.