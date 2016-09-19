SeaWorld more than halves dividend to 10 cents

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc on Monday slashed its cash dividend to 10 cents per share from 21 cents per share.
The company also said its board had decided to suspend quarterly payout subsequent to this dividend payment, which is on Oct. 7.
SeaWorld, which operates marine parks in San Diego, Orlando and San Antonio, said in March it would stop breeding killer whales, and those currently at its parks would be the last. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.