UPDATE 1-Blackstone-backed SeaWorld raises $702 mln in IPO

April 18 Blackstone Group LP's SeaWorld
Entertainment Inc, best known for its performing killer
whale Shamu, raised $702 million in an initial public offering
on Thursday, according to an underwriting source.
Florida-based SeaWorld priced its IPO of 26 million shares
at $27 per share, the top end of its planned price range,
according to the underwriter, giving it a valuation of $2.5
billion.
The company sold 10 million shares in the offering, with
Blackstone selling the remaining 16 million. The IPO was
increased earlier on Thursday after SeaWorld filed to boost
Blackstone's portion of the share sale.
The shares were expected to be sold at between $24 and $27
each. At a valuation of $27 per share, Blackstone is set to make
2.6 times its investors' money, according to a source familiar
with the matter who asked not to be named because the matter is
not public. Blackstone declined to comment.
Blackstone acquired SeaWorld from brewer Anheuser Busch
InBev SA in December 2009 for $2.3 billion, according
to the private equity firm's website.
Shares of SeaWorld are expected to begin trading on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SEAS" on Friday.
SeaWorld owns 11 amusement parks including those with the
SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place brands, employing more
than 67,000 animals.
While Shamu, the original orca featured in SeaWorld shows,
died in 1971, the name was trademarked by the company and has
been given to different whales since.
The parks have had to contend with legal fallout over the
2010 death of Florida trainer Dawn Brancheau, who was killed by
an orca named Tilikum in front of horrified spectators at a
SeaWorld show in Orlando, Florida.
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the lead underwriters for
the offering.