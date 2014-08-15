UPDATE 1-SeaWorld to build bigger enclosures for killer whales in U.S.

(Adds details on plan, reaction, background)
By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla. Aug 15 Theme park operator
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. said on Friday it would
nearly double the size of its San Diego killer whale tank and
expand similar enclosures in Florida and Texas amid criticism
over its treatment of the animals.
The company's amusement parks have come under attack after
its handling of orcas was scrutinized in the 2013 film
"Blackfish," which documented the killing of a trainer at the
company's Orlando, Florida, park by a whale.
The company's shares rose 3 percent in early Friday trading
before tapering off in the afternoon to trade up nearly 1
percent. Its shares lost more than a third of their value
earlier this week when the company slashed revenue forecasts in
part over flagging attendance it said was tied to the
controversy.
"The new projects will build on SeaWorld's legacy of
providing state-of-the-art, innovative homes for its animals,"
the company said in a statement.
Construction of a new, 1.5-acre whale tank at the company's
park in California will begin next year and be completed in
2018, it said. The project will include a "fast water current,"
which is intended to stimulate the whales by allowing them to
swim against moving water.
Orcas can grow to over 20 feet long and weigh up to 10 tons.
Expansions will follow for the company's tanks in Orlando
and San Antonio, Texas, SeaWorld said.
The company also pledged $10 million for killer whale
research.
The plan failed to win over People for Ethical Treatment of
Animals, a harsh critic of the company's practices. The group
said SeaWorld should instead put the captive orcas in seaside
sanctuaries with the goal of releasing them into the ocean.
"This is a desperate drop-in-the-bucket move to try to turn
back the hands of time at a time when people understand the
suffering of captive orcas, and it will not save the company,"
PETA attorney Jared Goodman said in a statement. "A bigger
prison is still a prison."
