SEB says Q2 profit to take 100 mln CHF hit from Swiss tax ruling

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
STOCKHOLM May 6 Sweden's SEB said late on Tuesday that the Swiss Supreme Court had denied it the right to refund withholding tax for the period 2006-2008, leading to a hit of 100 million Swiss francs ($108.1 million) to the bank's second quarter profit.
The Supreme Court was thereby reversing a lower court ruling to refund the claim, SEB said in a statement.
"Further information will be given following the Supreme Court's full decision expected to be published later in the second quarter," SEB said.
($1 = 0.9251 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.