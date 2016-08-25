UPDATE 2-U.S. SEC fines 13 advisers for false claims involving F-Squared

(Adds details about fines)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Aug 25 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission fined 13 investment advisory firms on Thursday for
spreading false claims made by the now-defunct F-Squared
Investments Inc, which had been one of the largest marketers of
investment products using exchange-traded funds.
The firms "accepted and negligently relied upon" the flawed
claims when advising clients to buy F-Squared products, the
agency said.
AssetMark Inc of Concord, California, agreed to pay
$500,000, the largest penalty among the 13 firms, the SEC said.
The lowest fine was $100,000.
The firms also included a unit of North Carolina-based BB&T
Corp and Hilliard Lyons of Louisville, Kentucky. Both
agreed to $200,000 penalties.
The penalties are based on the fees each firm earned from
F-Squared's flagship "AlphaSector" strategy, a customized model
for allocating investors' assets in exchange-traded funds,
stocks and bonds, the SEC said.
None of the firms admitted or denied the allegations.
In 2014, F-Squared admitted to wrongdoing and agreed to pay
$35 million to settle SEC charges that it defrauded investors
through false-performance advertising.
F-Squared filed for bankruptcy last year.
The SEC said its enforcement review of investment advisers
found that the 13 firms repeated many of F-Squared's claims to
customers, including that the AlphaSector strategy had
outperformed the S&P 500 index from 2001 to 2008.
The advisers, however, did not obtain sufficient
documentation to substantiate the information that F-Squared
advertised, the SEC said.
AssetMark immediately removed the erroneous F-Squared
information upon becoming aware of the inaccuracies and later
removed F-Squared from its platform, a spokesman said.
Hilliard Lyons stopped offering F-Squared products in 2013,
a spokesman said. The SEC case did not say Hilliard Lyons
clients lost money by investing in F-Squared products, he added.
A BB&T representative could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Lisa Von Ahn)