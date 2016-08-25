U.S. SEC requires advisers to provide more information about business

WASHINGTON Aug 25 The top U.S. securities
regulator said on Thursday it would require more information
from investment advisers about their separately managed account
businesses, as it continues to tighten oversight on the sector.
Under the new rules, advisers will have to provide
additional information regarding separately managed account
businesses, including data on their use of borrowings and
derivatives, and about other aspects of their business, such as
the use of social media, the SEC said.
They will also have to maintain additional records on how
they calculate and distribute performance information to help
regulators determine the truthfulness of their advertising.
"These amendments are an important step in a series of
rulemakings to enhance the SEC's monitoring and regulation of
the asset management industry," SEC Chair Mary Jo White said in
a statement.
"Requiring investment advisers to report this additional
information will provide investors and the commission with a
better understanding of the risk profile of each adviser and the
industry as a whole."
Investment advisers will have until October 2017 to comply
with the new requirements.
Also on Thursday, the SEC said it had found that 13 advisory
firms broke the law by spreading false claims made by an
investment management firm about the performance of its flagship
product.
Earlier this year, the SEC said it was scaling back its
examinations of brokers in order to boost oversight of
investment advisers, whose numbers registering with the SEC has
ridden steadily. Also, Congress in 2010 gave the agency new
powers to oversee hedge funds and private equity funds.
Then, in June, the SEC proposed a rule to ensure that
investors are not harmed when asset managers fall on hard times
or close up shop.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Alan Crosby)