SEC sues two former American Realty Capital officers

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
NEW YORK, Sept 8 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing two former American Realty Capital Properties Inc officers of helping orchestrate a fraudulent scheme that caused the real estate investment trust to inflate results in 2014.
Brian Block, a former chief financial officer, and Lisa Pavelka McAlister, a former principal accounting officer, were accused of manipulating a key financial metric, causing the REIT to overstate results and enabling it to meet analyst forecasts.
The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court, and seeks civil fines, officer and director bans, and other remedies. American Realty is now known as Vereit Inc. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)