COMPLY-SEC arbitration stance may leave investors in the lurch

| March 5
March 5 The top U.S. securities regulator has
the power to fix what many say is a long-standing problem for
investors. There is just no sign that it actually will, at least
any time soon.
Currently, a little-noticed line in most agreements
investors sign when opening their brokerage accounts bars them
from going to court with their complaints. Instead, clients are
forced to use arbitration. The Securities and Exchange
Commission has authority to restrict this practice, but numerous
other responsibilities mean it could be a while before it even
considers the question.
Even a recent ruling, which could allow brokerages to impose
even more restrictions on customers' access to courts, is
unlikely to spur the SEC to action, say lawyers and investor
advocates.
The SEC's delay to address the issue could eliminate a key
tool for making sure brokerages treat them fairly, they say.
"I don't think the SEC can afford to wait too long," said
Massachusetts' top securities regulator, William Galvin.
BATTLE OVER CLASS-ACTION SUITS
When investors open brokerage accounts, language typically
buried in lengthy agreements leads them to agree to resolve
potential legal disputes with brokerages through arbitration.
Now, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA),
Wall Street's industry regulator, is in a standoff with Charles
Schwab Corp about how far those agreements should be
allowed to go.
Charles Schwab, in late 2011, required 8.8 million customers
to waive class action rights in customer agreements. The right
of investors to participate in class action suits is a
long-standing exception to mandatory securities arbitration.
FINRA, which runs the forum that hears arbitration cases
against brokerages, filed a disciplinary case against Schwab in
2012 about those agreements. But a hearing panel upheld Schwab's
measure on Feb 21. FINRA rules, it said, conflict with a federal
arbitration law allowing such waivers.
Now FINRA may need a hand in its battle to halt Charles
Schwab - and possibly other brokerages - from banning investors
from taking part in class action suits. While it appeals the
decision - which could take more than a year - Schwab's maneuver
could lead to an industrywide practice of class action waiver
agreements, say lawyers.
Calls are growing louder for the SEC - one of the few
entities with power to tackle the issue - to step in. A string
of U.S. Supreme Court decisions, since 2010, allows more
arbitration pact restrictions, including through class action
waivers, said Christine Hines, consumer and civil justice
counsel at watchdog group Public Citizen. Other types of
financial advisers are now also requiring arbitration, say state
securities regulators.
An SEC spokesman declined to comment on whether or when it
would tackle the issue.
A Schwab spokesman has said the arbitration process offers
low filing fees for small claims, among other benefits. It is
better for investors than class actions where the plaintiff's
lawyers reap the lion's share of the settlement, he said. FINRA
has long said that its arbitration forum provides investors with
a fair, efficient and cost-effective process.
HEADWINDS
The battle over class action suits could have been avoided
if the SEC exercised a power granted to it in the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial reform law, say lawyers and consumer
advocates. That law was designed to bar or limit the use of
mandatory arbitration clauses if the move serves investors' best
interests.
To be sure, the SEC, which is undergoing a leadership change
after Mary Schapiro stepped down and former federal prosecutor
Mary Jo White was nominated to succeed her, is already behind on
developing many rules the Dodd-Frank Act requires.
Doing more with less could be another obstacle. The SEC's
$1.32 billion annual budget could face a $108 million cut,
according to a White House Office of Management and Budget
estimate. That is due to automatic government
spending cuts of $85 billion recently set in motion. Only
Congress can stop the process through an agreement.
A sweeping, 72-page request from the SEC to the financial
services industry on Friday about possibly aligning ethical
standards for two key types of advisers included some questions
about investor claims filed through both arbitration and court
proceedings.. But the direction of that inquiry
is unclear. Analysis and change could take years.
KICKING THE CAN
SEC inaction comes after years of disagreements about the
issue in Congress. U.S. lawmakers have grappled with changing a
federal arbitration law, known as the Federal Arbitration Act,
which would make it illegal for companies to make their
customers comply with mandatory arbitration agreements.
The most recent effort, the Arbitration Fairness Act of
2011, died in a committee, along with versions in 2007 and 2009.
Its key sponsor, Democratic Representative Hank Johnson, will
introduce it again this year, a spokesman said.
In the meantime, other regulators and investor advocates are
calling upon brokerage customers to protect themselves. Galvin,
Massachusetts secretary of commonwealth, last Tuesday urged
investors to call their brokerages to "vehemently object" to
class action bans.