U.S. SEC's Aguilar urges end to mandatory arbitration agreements

| WASHINGTON, April 16
WASHINGTON, April 16 A top U.S. securities
regulator on Tuesday urged the government to consider adopting
new rules that would prohibit or restrict brokerages and
advisers from forcing customers to sign away their right to sue.
"By providing investors with the ability to choose the forum
in which to bring their legal claims and protect their legal
rights, we enhance investor protection and add more teeth to our
federal securities laws," said U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission member Luis Aguilar in prepared remarks before the
North America Securities Administrators Association's annual
conference in Washington, D.C.
"I believe the commission needs to be proactive in this
important area. We need to support investor choice."
Aguilar's comments come just shy of three years since the
enactment of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which
bestowed the SEC with new powers to bolster investor
protections.
One provision in the law gives the SEC the authority to
scale back or prohibit the use of pre-dispute arbitration
agreements, which are routinely used by brokerages.
So far, however, the SEC has not taken any steps toward
proposing new rules banning mandatory arbitration agreements,
which in general are widely supported by corporations, which say
keeping the disputes out of court help reduce costs and prevent
frivolous litigation.
Aguilar, a Democrat, said he is concerned that more
investment advisory firms are requiring customers to sign
similar agreements as well - a maneuver that forces investors to
sign away their right to sue before they even know about the
nature of a dispute.
Whether Aguilar's statements could spur the SEC into action
remains unclear. He is one of five voting commissioners, and his
views on some issues have diverged from those of some of his
peers on the commission.
The agenda of the SEC is controlled by the agency's new
chairman, Mary Jo White, who was sworn in last week. So far, her
views on securities regulatory policy are largely unknown.
A recent ruling related to a dispute between Charles Schwab
Corp and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
could help shine a spotlight on the issue.
FINRA had filed a disciplinary case against the brokerage in
2012 in connection with Schwab's move in late 2011 to force 8.8
million customers to waive their class action rights.
A hearing panel upheld Schwab's measure in February - a
ruling that could potentially give brokerages even more leeway
to impose restrictions on investors through class action
waivers.
FINRA is appealing the ruling to the National Adjudicatory
Council, a FINRA appellate body that reviews disciplinary
decisions.
If the SEC ultimately decides to weigh in on the debate or
to adopt rules, it could bolster FINRA's efforts.
In addition, the SEC could also potentially wind up weighing
in on the dispute between FINRA and Charles Schwab if the either
party further appeals the ruling by FINRA's appellate body.