UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC's Aguilar urges end to mandatory arbitration agreements

By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 16 A top U.S. securities
regulator on Tuesday urged the government to consider adopting
new rules that would prohibit or restrict brokerages and
advisers from forcing customers to sign away their right to sue.
"By providing investors with the ability to choose the forum
in which to bring their legal claims and protect their legal
rights, we enhance investor protection and add more teeth to our
federal securities laws," said U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission member Luis Aguilar in prepared remarks before the
North America Securities Administrators Association's (NASAA)
annual conference in Washington, D.C.
"I believe the commission needs to be proactive in this
important area. We need to support investor choice."
Brokerages typically require customers to sign pre-dispute
arbitration agreements when opening their accounts.
These agreements have also been widely used by other types
of companies, including credit card companies, who say they help
reduce legal costs and prevent frivolous litigation.
But critics say the agreements erode customers' legal rights
and often result in arbitrations that rule against customers.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law gives the SEC the
authority to scale back or prohibit the use of pre-dispute
arbitration agreements. So far, the SEC has not taken steps
toward proposing new rules banning or limiting the agreements.
Aguilar, a Democrat, said on Tuesday that he is concerned
more investment advisory firms are following brokerages in
requiring customers to sign similar agreements.
Whether Aguilar's statements could spur the SEC into action
remains unclear.
Elisse Walter, another Democratic commissioner at the SEC,
said she also believes arbitration agreements are worth another
look. But she expressed skepticism it would change the status
quo and noted that arbitration has some "significant advantages"
over court litigation.
The agenda of the SEC is controlled by the agency's new
chairman, Mary Jo White, who was sworn in last week. So far, her
views on securities regulatory policy are largely unknown.
JOBS ACT WORRIES
Aguilar's comments to state securities regulators came one
day before members of NASAA plan to make the rounds on Capitol
Hill where they will ask members of Congress to sign a letter
calling on the SEC to enact rules to limit or ban the use of
mandatory arbitration agreements and class action waivers.
Minnesota Democrat Senator Al Franken is expected to take
the lead on the letter, a spokeswoman in his office confirmed.
NASAA has long fought against the use of pre-dispute
arbitration agreements.
But Heath Abshure, the Arkansas Securities Commissioner and
President of NASAA, told Reuters on the sidelines of Tuesday's
conference that regulators' concerns are now heightened due to a
provision in the 2010 Jumpstart Our Business Startups, or JOBS,
Act.
That law requires the SEC to write rules permitting a new
capital-raising strategy known as "crowdfunding," in which
startups can raise small sums of money over the Internet.
Investors with lower incomes would have their investments
capped at $2,000. These small stakes would need to be sold
through an intermediary, such as a broker-dealer, which
presumably could require investors to sign away their rights to
file claims in court.
Abshure said securities lawyers are not likely to take on an
arbitration claim for $2,000. If the investor has already signed
away their rights to access small claims court or a
class-action, they could be out of luck, he added.
While the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which
runs the securities industry's arbitration forum, has a program
for hearing smaller claims from investors, opponents of
mandatory arbitration say they should also have the option of
going to court.
A recent ruling related to a dispute between Charles Schwab
Corp and FINRA, however, could help shine a spotlight
on the issue.
FINRA had filed a disciplinary case against the brokerage in
2012 in connection with Schwab's move in late 2011 to force 8.8
million customers to waive their class action rights.
A hearing panel upheld Schwab's measure in February - a
ruling that could potentially give brokerages even more leeway
to impose restrictions on investors through class action
waivers. FINRA is appealing the ruling to the National
Adjudicatory Council, a FINRA appellate body that reviews
disciplinary decisions.
If the SEC ultimately decides to weigh in on the debate or
to adopt rules, it could bolster FINRA's efforts.
In addition, the SEC could also potentially weigh in on the
dispute between FINRA and Charles Schwab if either party further
appeals the ruling by FINRA's appellate body.