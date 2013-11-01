UPDATE 2-U.S. mutual fund group rejects Treasury report on asset managers

By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Nov 1 A U.S. Treasury research
report that could pave the way for tougher regulation of asset
managers lacks empirical evidence to back up its claims and
should be scrapped, the head of the largest U.S. mutual fund
trade group said.
"I'd like to see them take the report off the table,"
Investment Company Institute Chief Executive Paul Schott Stevens
told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
Stevens was responding to a Sept. 30 report released by the
Treasury Department's Office of Financial Research, which
determined that the activities of certain large asset managers
could pose risks to the broader marketplace.
The study concluded that risks are posed by the activities
of large firms, including the use of leverage to help boost
returns and "herding" behavior in which managers crowd into
similar or the same assets. Any financial shocks could then
trigger investors to rush for the exits, the report found.
Its findings are expected to be used by regulators on the
Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) to determine
whether they should designate certain large asset managers as
"systemically important financial institutions" or SIFIs - a tag
that brings tough capital requirements and heavy supervision by
the Federal Reserve.
Certain large banks were automatically designated as
systemically important, and the council has since also
designated large clearinghouses and insurance companies.
Many people expect asset managers will be the next sector to
be considered for possible designation.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, whose Chairwoman
Mary Jo White is a voting member of the FSOC, put the report out
for public comment after its release.
The comments were due on Friday, and asset managers from
Fidelity to Vanguard as well as the ICI are expected to submit
letters highly critical of the report.
As of the close of business on Friday, more letters
criticizing the report started to pour in, including comments
from BlackRock, T. Rowe Price, two leading trade groups for fund
managers, and AllianceBernstein among others.
"Our view is that the OFR study creates confusion,"
BlackRock's Vice Chairman Barbara Novick told Reuters. "It mixes
the risks that are associated with, let's say an investment
product or investment practice versus what might be the risks
associated with an asset management firm."
BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, is among the
largest asset management firms opposed to a SIFI designation.
Novick said the report's focus on larger asset management firms
as a bigger risk than smaller firms is wrong.
"A smaller, more concentrated firm is actually a bigger
risk," Novick said, citing a larger firm's ability to diversify
portfolios and strategies.
People familiar with matter previously told Reuters that the
SEC decided to seek comments on the study in part because it,
too, had concerns about the report's portrayal of the industry.
"Our bottom line is that the report does not provide any
predicate whatsoever for the FSOC to be acting to designate
firms in the asset management business as SIFIS," Stevens said.
The Office of Financial Research is an arm of the Treasury
Department that was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law to help conduct research that will lay the groundwork
for the council's regulatory policy decision-making.
The asset management report is the first study to be
released since OFR's creation.
Stevens said history fails to support the study's findings.
"It doesn't produce any empirical evidence to support that
scenario," he said. "In fact, all of our research...suggests
that that kind of phenomenon has never happened."
He also said the report is flawed because it fails to
include research on private funds such as hedge funds, even
though the leading historical example of an asset manager
sending shockwaves through the market was the 1998 collapse of
the highly leveraged hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management.
"Long-Term Capital Management is mentioned nowhere in this
report," he said.
Stevens said he thinks the process for how the council
designates firms as systemically important is shrouded in
secrecy and should be more transparent.
His request for the report to be withdrawn is part of a
growing chorus of voices that emerged this week, as firms, trade
groups and lawyers all wrote letters to the SEC making similar
requests.
Among others who asked for the report to be withdrawn were
the head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Center for Capital
Market Competitiveness, Dechert LLP Partner Thomas P. Vartanian
and two other asset manager trade groups.
"The study should not be relied on to inform policy
discussions about the asset management industry," wrote the
Investment Adviser Association and the asset management group of
the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
"The flaws and inaccuracies in the study reflect an
incomplete research process and a failure by OFR to engage
subject matter experts in its research and analysis."