U.S. SEC sues AutoChina for securities fraud

BRIEF-Akorn Inc reports Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* expects 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share (non-gaap) $1.53 - $1.72
WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday sued AutoChina International Ltd, its executives and others for securities fraud.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the company's employees, board members and other Chinese citizens unlawfully bought and sold AutoChina stock to boost its trading volume as the company sought loans.
AutoChina, which is based in China and owns and operates a commercial vehicle leasing business there, traded its shares on the NASDAQ stock market until last October.
Its listing was suspended for failing to file required documents with the Commission.
The defendants opened brokerage accounts beginning in October 2010, deposited some $60 million in the accounts and bought and sold millions of shares of AutoChina stock, the SEC said.
The lawsuit comes as the SEC steps up its inquiries into Chinese companies whose shares trade in the United States for accounting violations and other misconduct.
The SEC lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, is seeking civil penalties and other sanctions.
A representative for the company had no immediate comment.
* expects 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share (non-gaap) $1.53 - $1.72
March 1National Bank of Canada reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, largely boosted by its wealth management and personal and commercial businesses.
LONDON, March 1 BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane business for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects.