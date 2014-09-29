UPDATE 1-Bank of America settles SEC charges over capital disclosure errors

(Adds background and decline to comment from Bank of America,
By Sarah N. Lynch and Peter Rudegeair
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Bank of America
agreed to pay $7.65 million on Monday to settle civil charges
alleging it miscalculated its regulatory capital for years,
leading to an overestimate that eventually reached billions of
dollars, U.S. regulators said Monday.
The bank said in April that it had discovered that it had
overstated its capital levels by $4 billion, an error that
caused the bank to suspend its plan to repurchase shares and
raise its dividend for the first time since the financial
crisis. The miscalculation stemmed from a
portfolio of structured notes that the bank inherited as part of
its 2009 acquisition of Merrill Lynch and went on until the bank
found the error in April.
The size of the penalty reflected the fact that Bank of
America brought the matter to regulators' attention and took
steps to correct the issue, SEC Director of Enforcement Andrew
Ceresney said in a statement.
A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment on the
settlement.
Bank of America hired a third party to review its
capital-planning processes before it resubmitted a request to
regulators in May to pay out more dividends to shareholders. The
dividend increase to $0.05 per share from $0.01 per share was
approved in August.
Monday's settlement with Bank of America is the second case
the SEC has brought against a financial institution in recent
months concerning problems related to acquisitions during the
financial crisis. British bank Barclays was hit with a
$15 million fine on Sept. 23 for inadequate internal compliance
systems following its takeover of the U.S. operations of Lehman
Brothers in Sept 2008.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Bernard
Orr)