Bank of America granted short-term waiver from SEC for hedge fund transactions

Nov 25 The Securities and Exchange Commission has ruled Bank of America Corp can continue, for a short-term, selling shares in hedge funds and other private offerings, according to a filing with the regulators website.

The SEC would waive for 30 months a ban on the bank selling shares in hedge funds and startups to investors. (1.usa.gov/1uUXhZq)

In return, Bank of America has to appoint an independent consultant to conduct a comprehensive review of the policies and procedures relating to compliance.

The SEC has said that the bank has to provide the consultant access to files, books, records, and personnel as requested for the review.

The consultant is required to complete the review and submit a written preliminary report to the Commission within 360 days of the issuance of the order, the SEC said in the filing.

The bank also has to file for additional relief from the SEC to avoid sales restrictions for the remaining 30 months of the five-year ban. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)