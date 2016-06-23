UPDATE 3-Merrill Lynch to pay $415 mln for misusing customer cash -SEC

(Recasts lead; adds details on clearing and reserve accounts)
By Suzanne Barlyn
June 23 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch brokerage unit will pay $415 million and admit to
wrongdoing to settle charges that it misused customer cash, the
top U.S. securities regulator said on Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcing what
it said is the largest customer protection settlement in the
United States in the agency's history, said Merrill Lynch kept
billions of dollars at its own disposal that should have been
deposited into a reserve account that could help protect
customers if the firm unexpectedly failed.
Merrill Lynch violated an SEC rule for protecting customers'
assets by holding up to $58 billion a day in a clearing account,
Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's enforcement director, said in a call
with reporters.
The practice, which occurred between 2009 to 2015, freed up
billions of dollars per week for Merrill, which financed the
firm's trading activities for part of that time.
Firms typically park certain funds in clearing accounts
temporarily before transferring them elsewhere. But a reserve
account is for setting aside funds for a specific purpose,
including the return of customers' funds if a firm unexpectedly
fails.
If Merrill Lynch's business failed during those trades,
customers would have been exposed to a massive shortfall in the
reserve account, the SEC said.
"While no customers were harmed and no losses were incurred,
our responsibility is to protect customer assets, and we have
dedicated significant resources to reviewing and enhancing our
processes," Merrill Lynch spokesman William Halldin said in a
statement.
"The issues related to our procedures and controls have been
corrected. We have cooperated fully with the SEC staff
throughout this investigation," Halldin said.
At issue is an industry rule requiring securities for which
customers have fully paid to be held in accounts that are not
subject to liens. The measure shields customers from claims by
third parties should a firm collapse, the SEC said.
The clearing account in which Merrill held the customers'
funds was subject to a general lien, Ceresney said. Some Merrill
employees were aware of the lien as early as 2009, but the firm
did not take steps to fix the issue until the SEC brought it to
attention, Ceresney said.
The SEC is also suing Merrill's former head of regulatory
reporting, William Tirrell, who held the position when Merrill
was misusing customers' cash. Tirrell was responsible for
determining how much in assets to reserve for customers' benefit
if Merrill's business failed, the SEC said.
Tirrell failed to adequately monitor the trades and provide
specific information to Merrill's regulators about the trades,
the SEC said.
"While we are disappointed that the SEC filed this action,
Mr. Tirrell looks forward to the opportunity to vindicate
himself," said Steven Witzel, Tirrell's New York-based lawyer.
Merrill Lynch also violated an SEC rule by using language in
severance agreements to stop employees from coming forward to
the SEC with information, the SEC said. The company has since
revised the agreements and launched a whistleblower training
program for employees.
The case came to light after multiple former Bank of America
executives reported the company's misconduct to the SEC, said
Jordan Thomas, the whistleblowers' New York lawyer.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Leslie Adler)