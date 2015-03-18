UPDATE 1-Bank of America must allow shareholder vote on breakup -SEC letter

(Adds background, paragraphs 3-15)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 18 Bank of America
must allow shareholders to vote on a proposal that calls for the
company to consider spinning off its investment banking
business, after U.S. regulators told the bank it cannot exclude
the proposal from its corporate ballot.
The March 17 decision by the Securities and Exchange
Commission, seen by Reuters Wednesday, marks a victory for
Bartlett Naylor, a Bank of America shareholder who works for the
non-profit Public Citizen.
It also represents a reversal for the SEC, which last year
rejected nearly identical resolutions filed by Naylor at Bank of
America, as well as JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup.
It also has rejected similar plans by other groups in the past.
Bank spokesman Lawrence Grayson said the bank "will respond
to the proposal in our proxy statement. We do not believe that
creating a separate subcommittee on shareholder value is
necessary."
He said the board "focuses on shareholder value and
regularly analyzes these issues. We have reduced the size of the
company by hundreds of billions of dollars as we have
streamlined and simplified our business model."
Earlier this month, the SEC rejected a bid by Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to block a
proposal by the AFL-CIO seeking disclosure of so-called "golden
parachutes" executives can earn if they leave for a government
job.
Naylor's shareholder resolution calls for the Bank of
America board to consider appointing a committee of independent
directors to develop a plan for divesting all of its "non-core"
banking activities.
In his supporting statement, Naylor said the plan was
inspired by the 2007-2009 financial crisis in which the
government bailed out mega banks due to soured mortgages and
risky derivatives bets.
He said the 2010 Dodd-Frank law did not go far enough to end
"too-big-to-fail," and he fears shaky investments and
underwriting could put depositors' money at risk in another
meltdown.
The SEC has been shaking things up this proxy season. In
January, the agency backed off a ruling concerning a dispute
between Whole Foods Market Inc and shareholder James
McRitchie.
McRitchie was seeking to allow groups of shareholders who
collectively owned 3 percent of Whole Foods stock to nominate
their own directors on the company's proxy.
Whole Foods sought to exclude McRitchie's proposal, saying
it could do so because of an SEC rule that lets companies
exclude a plan if it "directly conflicts" with a proposal by
management.
The SEC staff initially ruled in the company's favor. But
on Jan. 16, the SEC said it had "reconsidered its position" and
would express no views on Whole Foods, and would revisit its
rules on conflicting shareholder proposals.
Shareholder rights proponents lauded that decision, while
trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce complained.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by David Gregorio)