SEC probes RBS,Credit Suisse over bad mortgage loans-FT

Sept 28 The top U.S. securities regulator is
probing Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX
and other financial institutions for their handling of problem
mortgage loans, the Financial Times reported citing people
familiar with the matter.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is examining whether
these banks misled shareholders about the number of loans they
might be forced to buy back because of early defaults, the
newspaper quoted the people as saying.
The commission is also probing whether the banks set aside
sufficient reserves to fund those purchases or handle related
litigation, Financial Times said.
The SEC has been widening its investigation into
mortgage-bond deals that ushered in the financial crisis and
has involved companies such as Citigroup (C.N) and JPMorgan
(JPM.N) among others.
JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs had earlier settled similar
matters with the SEC. [ID:nN1E75K13Z]
Credit Suisse had been subpoenaed by the SEC early in May
for documents related to securitized home loans and was sued by
MBIA Inc.(MBI.N) [ID:nN05244262]
RBS and Credit Suisse were unavailable for immediate
comment. The SEC had no comment,
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Bernard Orr)