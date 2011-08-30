UPDATE 1-US SEC recovers bonus from ex-Beazer CFO

* Ex-CFO not charged with misconduct; still has to repay
* Total reimbursement to Beazer will be over $1.4 mln-SEC
WASHINGTON Aug 30 The former finance chief of
Beazer Homes USA (BZH.N) has agreed to reimburse the company
for over $1.4 million that he earned in bonus payments and
stock sale profits when the Atlanta-based homebuilder was
committing accounting fraud, the SEC announced on Tuesday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said James O'Leary
had not been charged with misconduct, but was still required
under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act to pay back the money he received
while the fraud was going on.
O'Leary, without admitting or denying the SEC's
allegations, agreed to pay back his entire incentive bonus for
fiscal year 2006, including $1.2 million in cash incentive
payments, $131,733 for restricted stock units and $274,525 in
stock sale profits.
"Section 304 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act encourages senior
management to take affirmative steps to prevent fraudulent
accounting schemes from occurring on their watch," said Rhea
Kemble Dignam, who heads the SEC's Atlanta regional office.
"O'Leary received substantial incentive compensation and stock
sale profits while Beazer was misleading investors and
fraudulently overstating its income."
The SEC reached a settlement with former Beazer Chief
Executive Ian McCarthy earlier this year to recover several
million dollars in compensation and stock profits that he
received. McCarthy did not admit wrongdoing and was not
personally charged with misconduct.
Beazer settled an SEC enforcement action in September 2008,
and the SEC charged its former chief accounting officer Michael
Rand in July 2009. Litigation against Rand, who the SEC says
perpetrated the fraud, is ongoing.
Shares of Beazer were up 2.5 percent at $2.02 in afternoon
trading, after slipping to a year low of $1.48 one week ago.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gary Hill)