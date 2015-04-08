U.S. SEC top equity market structure expert to depart this month

| WASHINGTON, April 8
WASHINGTON, April 8 Gregg Berman, an equity
market structure expert who helped develop a new system for
collecting critical trading data, is set to leave the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission later this month, the agency
said on Wednesday.
Berman, an associate director in the Trading and Markets
Division, joined the SEC in 2009. He now oversees a unit he
helped create called the Office of Analytics and Research.
He first distinguished himself for his work in analyzing the
causes of the "flash crash" on May 6, 2010, when the Dow Jones
industrial average plunged about 700 points before
sharply rebounding.
Berman and other regulators worked to collect data from the
event and were able to determine that a mutual fund's algorithm
helped trigger the downward spiral after it executed a large
sell order of the e-mini Standard & Poor's 500 futures contract
.
Later Berman advocated for the SEC get better and quicker
access to trading data to make it easier to analyze events
across the fragmented marketplace.
He helped develop new rules to create a consolidated audit
trail that, once completed, will give the SEC access to every
trade order, execution and cancellation so it can better police
the market.
He also led the charge for implementing the SEC's Market
Information Data Analytics System, or MIDAS, which collects
time-stamped records down to the microsecond from the same
proprietary stock feeds used by high-speed trading firms.
The SEC has been using this new tool both to inform its
policies for equity markets and to provide the public with more
data about the functioning of the marketplace.
His work at the SEC is well-known in the industry, and he is
a frequent speaker at conferences on equity market structure
issues such as high-frequency trading.
The SEC did not say where Berman plans to go next. Before
working there, he was a co-founding member of the RiskMetrics
Group in New York.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)