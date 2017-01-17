版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 00:42 BJT

BlackRock settles US SEC charges over whistleblower protection violations

| WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON Jan 17 Asset manager BlackRock Inc will pay a $340,000 penalty to settle charges that it improperly required parting employees to sign agreements that forced them to waive their rights to recover whistleblower awards, U.S. regulators said Tuesday.

In settling the case, BlackRock becomes the latest in a growing list of companies that have been accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of stifling participation in the agency's whistleblower program.

BlackRock settled the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
