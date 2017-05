WASHINGTON Jan 12 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay $6.6 million to resolve civil charges after it miscalculated its risk-based capital ratio, federal regulators said on Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the bank broke the capital rules by excluding from its calculations approximately $14 billion in collateralized loan obligation assets. The bank is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)