Ex-BP employee settles SEC insider-trading oil spill case

WASHINGTON, April 17 A former 20-year veteran of BP plc will pay a civil penalty to settle civil charges alleging he used non-public information during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill to commit insider-trading, U.S. regulators said on Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Keith A. Seilhan, who coordinated the company's cleanup efforts, will settle the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)
