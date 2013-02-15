版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 16日 星期六 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-SEC sues unnamed traders over possible insider trading in Heinz call options

Feb 15 * SEC files lawsuit against "certain unknown traders" in H.J Heinz Co.

call options -- court filing * SEC says has identified "highly suspicious" trading just prior to Heinz

agreement to be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc and 3g capital * SEC says defendants are either foreign traders, or traders using foreign

accounts * SEC says believes defendants are in Zurich, Switzerland or are using accounts

located there * SEC says alleged insider trading in Heinz call options generated more than

$1.7 million unrealized profit * SEC says suspicious trades were made in omnibus account known as "gs bank ic

buy open list options gs & co c/o Zurich office" * SEC lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐