BRIEF-SEC sues unnamed traders over possible insider trading in Heinz call options

Feb 15
* SEC files lawsuit against "certain unknown traders" in H.J
Heinz Co.
call options -- court filing
* SEC says has identified "highly suspicious" trading just
prior to Heinz
agreement to be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc
and 3g capital
* SEC says defendants are either foreign traders, or traders
using foreign
accounts
* SEC says believes defendants are in Zurich, Switzerland or
are using accounts
located there
* SEC says alleged insider trading in Heinz call options
generated more than
$1.7 million unrealized profit
* SEC says suspicious trades were made in omnibus account known
as "gs bank ic
buy open list options gs & co c/o Zurich office"
* SEC lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court