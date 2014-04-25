BRIEF-SEC says charges six with insider trading relating an an acquisition by eBay; reaches first non-prosecution agreement with individual

April 25
* SEC says charges six individuals with insider trading in
stock of an
e-Commerce company prior to its acquisition by eBay Inc
* SEC says also reaches first non-prosecution agreement with
individual as part
of the case
* SEC accused christopher saridakis of violating duty of trust
as CEO of a unit
of GSI Commerce by tipping family members and friends about
the acquisition
* SEC says saridakis agreed to pay $664,822 and accept an
officer-and-director
bar to settle with SEC
* SEC says also filed related charges against five traders, and
entered the
non-prosecution agreement with a trader who provided
"extraordinary
cooperation"
* SEC says the five traders and the individual will pay more
than $490,000 in
their settlements