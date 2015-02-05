BRIEF-Four settle SEC insider trading charges linked to Silicon Valley

Feb 5 * SEC says charges four people in California insider trading ring, and that

those charged to pay more than $1.6 million to settle * SEC said ex-Barclays Capital analyst john gray and christian keller traded on

merger information that keller learned while working at 2 Silicon Valley

companies * SEC said gray and keller attempted to conceal trades in a brokerage account

held by gray's friend kyle martin * SEC said gray also tipped aaron shepard with non-public information to trade

in advance of corporate announcements * SEC said gray, keller, martin, shepard settled without admiting wrongdoing * SEC said keller had provided confidential information while working in

finance at Applied Materials Inc and Rovi Corp