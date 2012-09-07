版本:
BRIEF-SEC says ICP Asset Management, founder settle charges over CDOs

Sept 7 * SEC says icp asset management, founder thomas priore settle charges for

fraudulent management of cdos * SEC says defendants agreed to pay more than $23 million to settle SEC civil

charges

