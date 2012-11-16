BRIEF-SEC settles with JPMorgan, Credit Suisse for more than $400 mln over mortgage securities

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
Nov 16 * Jpmorganchase & co to pay $222.4 million in settlement with U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission -- court records * JPMorgan does not admit or deny allegations in SEC complaint -- court records * SEC complaint alleges securities law violations over offerings of residential
mortgage-backed securities by JPMorgan, Bear Stearns * SEC says bear had undisclosed practice of negotiating cash settlements with
loan originators -- court records * SEC also alleged violations tied to inclusion of delinquent loans in a $1.8
billion JPMorgan offering collateralized by loans purchased from wmc mortgage
corp * SEC says JPMorgan agrees to pay total $296.9 million to settle SEC charges --
press statement * SEC also says Credit Suisse Group AG agrees to pay $120 million to
resolve allegations of misleading investors in rmbs offerings * SEC says Credit Suisse misled investors in 75 rmbs transactions through a
"bulk settlement" practice * SEC says Credit Suisse also made misleading statements about "first payment
default" provision in two rmbs offerings * SEC says Credit Suisse also did not admit or deny allegations
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.