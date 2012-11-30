版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 1日 星期六 00:28 BJT

BRIEF-SEC says Compass Group founder Massoud to pay $1.4 mln to settle insider trading charges

Nov 30 * SEC says charges i. joseph massoud, founder of compass group management, with

insider trading * SEC says massoud agrees to settle by paying more than $1.4 million * SEC says massoud engaged in insider trading ahead of sale of patriot capital

funding group based on information he learned in the bidding process

