SEC charges ex-banker with insider trading in Burger King

BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
Nov 30 A former Brazilian banker agreed to pay nearly $5.2 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges of insider trading in Burger King Holdings Inc options before the restaurant chain agreed to a September 2010 buyout.
The SEC said the settlement with the former banker Igor Cornelsen and Bainbridge Group Inc, the firm in which he made his trades, includes a $3.36 million fine, the disgorgement of $1.68 million of illegal profit, and $136,621 of interest. It requires court approval.
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* CEO on conf call- "physical stores will play an exceedingly important role in the future of shopping for us and others"
LIMA, Feb 21 Peru may bar Enagas SA from bidding on a new contract for a natural gas pipeline because the Spanish company had worked on the project as scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht's junior partner, the energy and mines minister said on Tuesday.