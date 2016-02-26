Former analyst for Capital One must pay $13.5 mln for insider trading -SEC

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit
Feb 26 A former Capital One Financial Corp analyst was found liable in on civil charges that he engaged in insider trading must pay a total of $13.5 million in sanctions, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday.
A federal court in Philadelphia ordered the sanctions against the ex-analyst, Nan Huang, on Thursday, the SEC said. Huang had used non-public sales data from Capital One, a credit card issuer, to buy and sell stocks. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.