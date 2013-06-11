UPDATE 1-CBOE to settle U.S. SEC charges of regulatory failure

* SEC says CBOE failed to police for short-selling abuses
* Case mostly hinges on self-policing of optionsXpress
* optionsXpress was ordered to pay penalty in related case
* SEC says CBOE edited optionsXpress "Wells" notice reply
* CBOE says exchange is implementing remedial measures
By Sarah N. Lynch and Ann Saphir
WASHINGTON, June 11 The Chicago Board Options
Exchange will pay a $6 million penalty and take "major
remedial measures" to settle civil charges that it failed to
properly enforce short sale rules, U.S. regulators said on
Tuesday.
The financial penalties against the exchange operator and C2
Options Exchange, an affiliate, are the first ever against a
U.S. exchange for violating the duty to self-police a
marketplace, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
Some of the problems the SEC uncovered at CBOE are related
to the inadequate self-policing of optionsXpress, a firm now
owned by Charles Schwab that was ordered by an SEC
judge last Friday to pay a penalty and disgorgement for
illegally selling shares it did not own. The
firm is considering appealing the judge's ruling.
CBOE settled the case without admitting or denying the
charges.
Under the settlement, CBOE must implement a mandatory
training program for surveillance staff, hire a chief compliance
officer and other compliance staff, and increase its regulatory
budget. CBOE also had to retain outside counsel and consultants
in a "bottom-up" review of its practices.
In a statement, a spokeswoman said the exchange worked
"proactively" with the SEC and voluntarily launched its own
"exhaustive internal assessment" of its regulatory and
compliance practices.
"All actions either required or recommended by the SEC, as
well as those resulting from our rigorous self-review, have been
or are now being implemented. This settlement marks a
significant step in putting the SEC matter behind us," the
spokeswoman said.
In April 2012, two months after the probe was disclosed,
CBOE made some changes to its compliance team, hiring former SEC
enforcer Alexandra Albright as chief compliance officer and
promoting regulatory services division vice president Margaret
Williams to the newly created role of deputy chief regulator.
"MISLEADING INFORMATION"
In its complaint, the SEC revealed fresh details about
"egregious" conduct at CBOE that went well beyond failing to
detect the alleged misconduct at optionsXpress.
After optionsXpress became the subject of its investigation
in December 2009, the SEC says, CBOE took the "unprecedented
step" of assisting optionsXpress by providing information and
even edits to the firm's so-called "Wells" notice submission.
A Wells notice is the name of the document the SEC sends to
a firm or individual when it plans to recommend bringing
charges. Recipients of Wells notices are given a chance to
explain why the SEC should not file a lawsuit.
"Even more troubling, the information and edits provided by
CBOE resulted in the member firm providing the Commission with
inaccurate and misleading information," the SEC said.
"When questioned by Enforcement Division staff about the
underlying matter, CBOE failed to disclose that it had assisted
the member firm with its Wells submission."
According to the SEC, problems began at CBOE in 2008 after
it transferred its oversight function to monitor compliance with
abusive short-selling rules from one department to another.
After the switch, the SEC says, CBOE failed to take action
against any firm for short sale rule violations, which require
people making short trades to buy or borrow stock they don't own
to ensure delivery within three days of a trade.
The SEC said staff at CBOE did not have a basic
understanding of the rules governing short sales and were
ill-prepared to investigate complaints about possible
short-selling violations by optionsXpress.
Under federal securities laws, exchanges have
responsibilities as "self-regulatory organizations" (SROs) to
monitor and oversee their markets.
"CBOE's failures in this case were disappointing. The public
depends on SROs to provide a watchful eye on their exchanges and
market activities occurring through them," said Daniel Hawke,
the head of the SEC's market abuse specialized enforcement unit
that brought the case.
Andrew Stoltmann, a Chicago-based securities lawyer, said
the allegations against the exchange are a major black eye. "The
regulatory oversight is nothing short of embarrassing for the
organization," he said in a statement. "It is the latest
evidence that self regulation simply does not work."
SOMETHING NEW: FINING THE EXCHANGES
This marks the third time in history the SEC has imposed
financial penalties on exchanges, and the fourth major case
against an exchange since 2011 as part of a broader crackdown.
Last year, the SEC fined the New York Stock Exchange
$5 million after it allegedly gave certain customers an
"improper head start" on trading information.
Then in May, the SEC imposed the largest ever financial
penalty against an exchange in its case against Nasdaq OMX
, in which the SEC alleged the exchange operator made
missteps in Facebook's initial public offering.
In those prior cases, however, the charges stemmed from
misconduct on the business side of the operation, as opposed to
the regulatory side in the CBOE case.