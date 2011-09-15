SEC widens CDO probe, negotiating settlements - WSJ

Sept 14 The U.S. securities regulator is widening its probe into mortgage-bond deals that ushered in the financial crisis, and is pushing for a settlement of more than $200 million with Citigroup , the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Securities and Exchange Commission officials are in advanced talks with Citigroup to settle civil charges related to a $1 billion mortgage-bond deal called Class V Funding III, the Journal said.

The SEC is especially looking into whether investors in some deals were properly warned that firms betting against the housing market had a role in choosing what mortgage-linked assets went into the deals, the people told the paper.

The agency is also negotiating a parallel settlement with Credit Suisse , which acted as collateral manager on the deal, the Journal said.

However, the Swiss bank likely would not face any charges related to CDOs it created and marketed, a person told the Journal.

SEC, Citigroup and Credit Suisse declined to comment to the Journal.

The regulators are also examining whether investors were misled in deals created by Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc , the Journal said.

The SEC's inquiry into Mizuho still is months from completion and might not result in charges being filed against the company, according to the paper.

The companies and the SEC could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)