UPDATE 2-Senate banking panel approves Obama's SEC, CFPB choices

By Emily Stephenson and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 19 A U.S. Senate panel voted
to move forward two of President Barack Obama's choices to lead
financial regulatory agencies, but his pick of Richard Cordray
to head the new consumer bureau likely still faces a tough path
to final confirmation.
Democrats who control the Senate Banking Committee had
enough votes to move ahead with Cordray's nomination to lead the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, but all 10 Republicans on
the panel voted against him.
The committee showed little opposition to former U.S.
Attorney Mary Jo White, who has been nominated to lead the
Securities and Exchange Commission, voting 21 to one in her
favor. The full Senate next must consider both candidates.
"I think both of the candidates are well qualified for the
jobs they have been nominated for," said committee Chairman Tim
Johnson, a South Dakota Democrat.
If confirmed, Cordray and White would lead two of the
agencies charged with cracking down on Wall Street misdeeds in
the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The full Senate likely will vote this week on White's
nomination before leaving town for the Easter break, a Senate
Democratic staffer said on Tuesday. It was not yet clear when or
if a vote would be held on Cordray's nomination.
Business groups and Republicans have been complimentary of
Cordray's tenure during a temporary stint as the bureau's
director. But they want the bureau's structure changed so that
it is led by a bipartisan commission rather than a single
director.
Republicans have also pushed to send the bureau through the
standard appropriations process instead of funding it through
the Federal Reserve. They are threatening to block Cordray's
confirmation until the White House agrees to such changes.
"I greatly appreciate that he has reached out to me and to
Republican members of the committee," said Senator Mike Crapo,
the top Republican on the banking committee.
"However the issue with his nomination is a broader debate
over the structural creation of the new federal
department...Regardless of the administration in charge, either
Republican or Democrat, the CFPB structure needs to be revised,"
he said.
Cordray's position also has been called into question
because Obama used a "recess appointment" to install him in
January 2012. A court recently ruled that two similar
appointments to the National Labor Relations Board were invalid
because Congress was not officially in recess.
The ruling did not directly address Cordray's position, but
it still raises doubts about his tenure, Republicans say.
Democrats say the bureau's structure is crucial to ensure
its independence and effectiveness, and they say failing to
confirm a director would hamstring the consumer bureau, one of
Obama's key accomplishments as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.
"I believe it is past time for an up or down vote for Rich
Cordray," Elizabeth Warren, who set up the consumer bureau and
has since been elected as a Democratic senator from
Massachusetts, said in a statement.
"The Senate needs to focus on how to put an end to practices
that cheat families in their mortgages and credit cards - not
how to help the big banks."
LESS OPPOSITION TO WHITE
White, on the other hand, has faced much less opposition.
Some advocacy groups have questioned whether her work as an
attorney for Debevoise & Plimpton, where she did legal work for
clients such as JPMorgan and former Bank of America
CEO Ken Lewis, could create conflicts of interest.
Senator Sherrod Brown from Ohio, the only person on the
committee to vote against White, said he would not block her
confirmation by the full Senate but wanted to "send a message"
about the financial industry's influence on regulators.
"I'm concerned about the Wall Street bias in this
institution, and I think there are a number of people to choose
from that are not part of Wall Street for these really important
regulatory bodies," Brown told reporters.
"She's very smart, she's very aggressive. I hope she proves
me wrong - that a person inside Wall Street can do the kind of
job we need," he said.
The panel on Tuesday voted to have White fill out the
remainder of former chairman Mary Schapiro's term, which expires
in June 2014, after she stepped down early. Obama has nominated
White to both fill out Schapiro's term and for a full, five-year
term at the helm of the SEC.
The banking committee could vote later on the full term, but
determined a shorter position was the best bipartisan option
now, a committee staffer said. Cordray's nomination is for five
years.
It was not immediately clear why the panel opted to delay
voting on a full five-year term for White.
However, a Senate Republican aide told Reuters it is "common
practice" to vote on a term at a time, and that it is likely the
Senate may consider the longer term for White after Obama
nominates more candidates.
SEC Chairman Elisse Walter, a Democrat, is currently serving
beyond her term limit, and can only stay on board at the agency
until the end of the year.
Republican SEC Commissioner Troy Paredes, meanwhile, also is
approaching the expiration of his term, which ends in June.