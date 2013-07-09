CORRECTED-U.S. SEC says audit firms hinder accounting fraud probes

(Corrects paragraph 13 to insert Canadian Solar comment instead
of company was not available for comment)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 8 U.S. federal regulators tried
to persuade a judge on Monday to sanction the Chinese arms of
the world's top five accounting firms, saying their refusal to
hand over audit work papers has hindered investigations into
fraud at U.S.-listed Chinese firms.
In testimony during a hearing at the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, an SEC official alleged that Deloitte
Touche Tohmatsu LLP's failure to turn over audit records has
stalled a three-year-old probe into financial fraud at a large
solar power company.
"We've had significant delays," said Laura Josephs, an SEC
assistant enforcement director.
She added that Deloitte was "continuing to issue audit
opinions" both for that company and others, even while it failed
to comply with the SEC's request.
In December, the SEC charged the Chinese affiliates of
Deloitte, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers
, BDO and Ernst & Young with securities
violations.
The case, which kicked off Monday in an administrative trial
expected to last several weeks, is the SEC's most aggressive
effort to date in its regulatory standoff over access to Chinese
audit papers.
The United States wants greater oversight after a rash of
accounting scandals at U.S.-listed companies based in China have
damaged investor confidence.
The SEC is seeking to have the firms' right to practice
before the agency suspended - a sanction that could effectively
force their U.S.-listed clients to de-list.
CHINA'S SECRECY LAWS INVOKED
The firms argue that they cannot comply with the SEC's
request to hand over the audit papers because China's secrecy
laws forbid it.
The SEC had previously tried to work things out with Chinese
regulators through negotiations, but filed the case against the
accounting firms after talks broke down.
Much of the questioning in Monday's hearing focused
specifically on Deloitte's audit work for the solar power
company, which is referred to in the SEC's complaint as "Client
A."
But exhibits displayed in the courtroom on Monday revealed
Client A's identity as Canadian Solar, which still
trades on the Nasdaq and first disclosed the SEC's
investigation in 2010.
"This is not a new matter and Canadian Solar is not a
defendant in the SEC lawsuit involving the Chinese arms of U.S.
accounting firms and access to audit working papers from
accounting firms," Canadian Solar spokesman David Pasquale said
in an email. "Canadian Solar has fully cooperated with the SEC,
including instructing our audit firm to release the working
papers, and disclosed the matter in our filings."
A second mystery client, "Client C," was also identified in
court by an Ernst and Young attorney on Monday as the firm
Sinotech Energy Ltd., which was sued by the SEC last year and
later reached a settlement.
In her testimony, Josephs downplayed the audit firms' claims
that Chinese secrecy laws prevent the sharing of documents,
saying the agency still managed to get documents from "Client A"
upon request.
But Michael Warden, an attorney representing Deloitte,
argued that his client and the other audit firms are not
violating federal securities laws because their failure to share
the documents is not a "willful refusal."
He added that Deloitte willingly turned over 19 boxes worth
of audit papers for Canadian Solar to Chinese regulators shortly
after the SEC made its request.
So far, Chinese regulators have not shared those documents
with the SEC.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Jan
Paschal)