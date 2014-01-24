China securities regulator: regrets U.S. ruling in auditing case

BEIJING Jan 24 China's securities regulator said on Friday it deeply regrets a ruling by a U.S. judge that the Chinese units of the global "Big Four" accounting firms should be suspended from auditing U.S.-listed companies for six months.

At a regular news briefing, ministry spokesman Deng Ge said China hoped that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission "would make the correct decision" over the case, adding that "the SEC would bear all the responsibility for consequences of its action".

The four firms, KPMG, Deloitte & Touche, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst and Young, have said they intend to appeal the ruling.