SEC judge censures "Big 4" China units over audit work papers

WASHINGTON Jan 22 An administrative law judge
on Wednesday temporarily barred the Chinese units of the "Big
Four" accounting firms from practicing before U.S. securities
regulators, saying they "willfully" refused to hand over the
audit work they did for U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
In a lengthy ruling, Securities and Exchange Commission
Judge Cameron Elliot ordered the units of KPMG, Deloitte &
Touche, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst and Young to be barred
from practicing before the SEC for six months.
The Chinese unit of BDO, another large accounting firm, was
censured, but does not face a temporary bar.
The SEC has been trying for years to force the Chinese
auditors to share their work papers in connection with numerous
fraud investigations into Chinese companies that list on U.S.
stock exchanges.