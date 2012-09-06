Solar panel maker settles US SEC charges

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 Solar panel manufacturer Worldwide Energy Manufacturing USA Inc on Thursday agreed to resolve charges from securities regulators that it concealed an agreement to transfer part of its ownership stake in its Chinese subsidiary.
The company raised nearly $9 million from U.S. investors to expand its China solar unit without revealing plans to transfer a 49 percent equity stake in the unit to three individuals in China, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.
The company agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty without admitting wrongdoing, the SEC said.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources