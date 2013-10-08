Deregistered Chinese company asks U.S. SEC for a second chance

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 8 A Chinese probiotics
manufacturer on Tuesday asked U.S. regulators to reinstate its
securities registration, which was revoked in 2012 because the
company failed to file some of its required financial reports.
In an appellate hearing before the five commissioners of the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, an attorney for
Shanghai-based China-Biotics urged the panel to
reverse a February 2012 decision by an SEC administrative law
judge. The judge upheld an earlier 2011 SEC enforcement action
seeking suspension or revocation of the company's registration.
"China-Biotics has retained a new auditor, has filed all of
its missing reports, and is now fully up to date in its
filings," said Jerome Fortinsky of Shearman & Sterling LLP.
China-Biotics is one of hundreds of companies that entered
the U.S. capital markets through a backdoor method known as a
"reverse merger," in which a private company purchases a public
shell company in the United States so it can raise capital
without doing a burdensome initial public offering.
For the past several years, China-based companies that have
used reverse mergers have come under regulatory scrutiny by the
SEC, amid accounting scandals, auditor resignations and
delistings from U.S. exchanges.
Michael Foster, an attorney with the SEC's enforcement
division, urged the SEC commissioners not to reinstate
China-Biotics' registration, saying the company had "refused to
identify" when its filings would become current and took more
than a year to fix the issues.
The SEC commissioners said very little at the hearing and
gave no indication of how they might rule.
Decisions on appeals are typically issued within seven
months from the time a petition is filed, though the SEC can
extend the time if needed.
As of June, the SEC had filed more than 65 fraud cases and
deregistered the securities of more than 50 companies, including
China-Biotics. The company's shares were also delisted from
Nasdaq OMX in June 2011.
China-Biotics made news in 2011 after its auditor, BDO
Limited, resigned after numerous allegations of possible
accounting fraud, including a complaint that the company had
directed the audit firm to a "suspected fake website" to help
confirm its bank balances.
Its accounting practices had been originally questioned by
Citron Research, run by investor Andrew Left.
The SEC's case made no mention of the company's accounting
or the use of a possible fake website, nor did those issues come
up during the hearing on Tuesday.
The case focused solely on the issue of the delinquent
filings, with the company saying it has remedied the problem and
that it had only missed two reports compared with companies in
other cases that had failed to file many more.
"Ultimately the flawed premise of this appeal is that the
commission must sit idly by while an issuer predictably misses
filing after filing until it has racked up some threshold number
of delinquencies that mirror other cases," the SEC's Foster said
at the Tuesday hearing.
"I submit that investors deserve more than that."