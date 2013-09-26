U.S. SEC charges ex-ChinaCast execs with fraud, insider trading

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. securities regulators
on Thursday charged the former chief executive of China-based
ChinaCast Education Corp with stealing tens of
millions of dollars from investors in a U.S. public offering.
Ex-CEO Chan Tze Ngon transferred $41 million to a subsidiary
that then transferred funds outside of the company, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said.
The SEC also charged the company's former president of China
operations, Jiang Xiangyuan, with insider trading. Xiangyuan
allegedly avoided more than $200,000 in losses by unlawfully
selling some 50,000 shares after transferring some of the
company's assets.
The company, which once had a market capitalization of more
than $200 million, entered the U.S. capital markets through a
so-called reverse-merger in 2006. Nasdaq delisted ChinaCast
after it failed to file an annual report for 2011.
Lawyers for the two defendants could not be immediately
reached for comment.
"Chan orchestrated the systematic looting of ChinaCast and
hid his misconduct by repeatedly lying to investors about the
company's assets," said Sanjay Wadhwa, senior associate director
for enforcement in the SEC's New York office.