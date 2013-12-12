COMPLY-U.S. regulator intensifies scrutiny of fee-based accounts

Dec 12 The top U.S. securities regulator is
stepping up scrutiny of "reverse churning," a practice in which
brokerage firms trade very infrequently in accounts they manage
for fixed fees, according to an official.
The issue will be a priority in the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's 2014 program for examining firms, said
Andrew Bowden, director of the agency's Office of Compliance
Inspections and Examinations.
Regulators are growing more concerned as Wall Street firms
migrate from commission-based accounts for clients, and instead
charge annual fees for a broader menu of services, typically
including long-term financial planning and money management,
Bowden said in an interview.
But switching accounts may not be in every client's best
interest. Possible consequences include censures and fines. A
massive data-mining effort by the SEC this year revealed
instances of the problem, said Chairwoman Mary Jo White in
October.
Assets in fee-based managed accounts at U.S. brokerages have
been growing. They totaled $2.8 trillion in 2012, an 18.5
percent increase from $2.3 trillion in 2011, according to
Cerulli Associates, a financial services industry research firm
in Boston.
That trend will continue, said Scott Smith, a director at
Cerulli. "There's a recognition among broker dealers that this
is a best practice for adviser revenue models moving forward,"
he said. Firms bring in steady money from fee-based accounts,
unlike commissions, which can be intermittent, said Smith.
Fee-based services can also help firms stay ahead of possible
new regulations - the so-called fiduciary standard - that could
require higher ethical standards for brokers, Smith said.
TINKERING
Companies have been tinkering with their compensation plans
to nudge brokers in a fee-based planning direction. For example,
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit announced a broker
compensation plan last week that, in part, rewards brokers who
attract trust assets, which advisers often manage through
fee-based accounts. But moving some clients'
assets from a commission-based account could raise questions by
regulators about whether the change is in a customer's best
interest.
To be sure, the expansion of brokerage services, such as
long-term financial planning, can offer value to investors,
Bowden said. Fee-based accounts can also save money for clients
whose advisers must actively trade their portfolios to achieve
investment goals. And the SEC does not yet have a handle on
whether reverse churning is a widespread problem.
Still, there can be a risk to both the client and firm when
moving assets to a fee-based account: the fees - typically an
annual charge of between 1 and 3 percent of the value of an
investor's portfolio - can end up costing more than trading
commissions in accounts that show little to no activity, said
Bowden.
Some accounts may sit in cash-like investments, such as
money market funds, to address planning goals of conservative
investors who need quick access to the money, Bowden said. Those
investors might save money in commission-based accounts, paying
minimal or no fees.
The fees can add up, as demonstrated in this example from
Paul Meyer, a principal at the Securities Litigation &
Consulting Group Inc (SLCG) in Westlake Village, California: An
investor with a $1 million portfolio trading $100,000 in
securities per year who pays the equivalent of 1 percent in
commissions would have nearly $1.47 million after five years,
assuming an 8 percent return. The same investor, in a fee-based
account who pays a fee of 1.5 percent of the portfolio, would
have $1.37 million, or $100,000 less.
NEW FEES, NEW STANDARDS
The SEC's growing interest in reverse churning underscores
the role of a tougher regulatory standard than brokerages have
traditionally followed.
Firms and advisers who counsel clients via fee-based
accounts typically must act as fiduciaries, or in their clients'
best interests. That is a more stringent standard than the one
commission-based brokers must meet. They must recommend
investments and strategies that are merely "suitable" based on
factors such as a client's risk tolerance or age.
Moving clients' assets from the brokerage side of the
business to a fee-based account in the investment advisory arm
requires advisers to shift from a suitability to a fiduciary
standard.
A fiduciary would have to justify the benefit of having a
client pay a flat fee, despite little to no activity in the
account, or holding cash investments for long periods of time,
Bowden said. "I think that's a tough question for a fiduciary to
answer - how that arrangement is in a client's best interest."
Sometimes there is no good answer, said SLCG's Meyer. While
many advisers recommend infrequent trading as a sound financial
strategy, some brokers take advantage of collecting a flat fee.
"The broker, once he has the money under management, has no
incremental financial incentive to pick up the phone and make
recommendations," he said.
KEEPING CLEAN
Monitoring accounts for potential reverse churning has been
a challenge for firms, said Todd Cipperman, a compliance
consultant in Wayne, Pennsylvania. That is because it is more
difficult to spot inactivity than it is to find excessive
trades, he said.
Some compliance responsibilities also trickle down to
advisers, said Francois Cooke, a managing director with ACA
Compliance Group, a Washington-area firm that provides
compliance consulting services to broker-dealers. Firms that
must tell regulators why a fee-based account is appropriate for
a client who does not trade often will look to the adviser for
an answer, Cooke said.
Advisers overseeing fee-based accounts should review the
activity every quarter, and no less than once a year, Cooke
said. If the client buys and holds securities and does not
require many support services, it could be time to rethink the
fee arrangement, Cooke said.